CONYERS — In response to the increasing demand for places to park tractor trailer trucks, the city of Conyers has approved changes to its ordinance addressing tractor trailer parking lots.
According to Planning and Inspections Deputy Director Scott Gaither, no maximum number of trucks is set in the ordinance, but since the ordinance requires a special use permit, each application will come before the City Council and be addressed on a case-by-case basis. Tractor tailer parking is permitted only in the city’s industrial zoning districts.
The ordinance requires the following:
• Parking areas must be a minimum of 5 acres.
• Vegetative buffers of 100 feet are required abutting property zoned anything other than Industrial Distribution District or Rockdale County Limited Industrial.
• Twenty-five foot buffers are required for property abutting property property zoned anything other than Industrial Distribution District or Rockdale County Limited Industrial.
• A 25-foot-wide buffer is required when adjacent to all rights of way.
• No parking areas will be allowed closer than 100 feet from the nearest residence.
• All parking areas must be screened on all sides by an opaque, solid wood fence or masonry wall at least 8 feet tall.
• A stormwater management plan must be designed and maintained.
• The entire parking surface will be bounded by curb and gutter.
• The parking base surface must be constructed of graded aggregate base and the top course may be constructed of either asphalt millings, asphalt or concrete.
The parking areas must also be lighted and have security systems. No outdoor storage or automotive repairs will be permitted.
Gaither said the Conyers Rockdale Planning Commission held a public hearing on the ordinance amendments last week and recommended approval.
Council member Valyncia Smith said she hoped the ordinance changes would address the unpermitted overnight parking in large shopping center parking lots in the city.
