CONYERS - Ronnie Miller, 42, of Conyers, was arrested March 12 in connection with the Feb. 19 shooting death of a Stonecrest business owner. Two more suspects in the murder of Tesfaye Birru, 52, owner of the Tic Toc food mart on Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest, remain on the loose.
About 10 p.m. on Feb. 19, DeKalb Police officers responded to a person shot call at 2972 Evans Mill Road. There they found Birru fatally shot outside of his store.
The initial investigation and surveillance video revealed that Birru had been in the process of closing and locking up his store when three suspects attempted to rob him before shooting him in the head and leaving the scene in a maroon Honda Accord.
DeKalb investigators and Birru's widow held a news conference on March 3 seeking assistance from the public. Following the news conference, investigators received numerous tips and were able to identify Miller as one of the three suspects.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, along with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, arrested Miller in a parking lot on Old Covington Highway on March 12. Miller was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and has been charged with felony murder. He remains in jail without bond.
Anyone with information about the two remaining suspects is asked to contact DeKalb Police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.