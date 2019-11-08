OROVILLE, Calif. — A Conyers man is among three people arrested after Butte County deputies recovered guns and more than $164,000 in cash during an Oroville traffic stop Wednesday evening, according to a report from CBS13 in Sacramento. Oroville is approximately 65 miles north of Sacramento.
A Butte County deputy initiated a traffic stop around 7:52 p.m. on a vehicle that was swerving in and out of a lane near Oroville-Quincy Highway and Simmons Road.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle’s occupants were identified as Hershell Chambers, 55, of Conyers, Tan Tran, 47, of Caledonia, Wisc., and Miguel Aponte, 31, of Los Angeles, Calif.
During the stop, the deputy’s K9 partner Chico alerted to an odor of narcotics near the back of the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy found two firearms and three large vacuum-sealed bags containing a total of $164,200, which were hidden in a concealed compartment.
Also found was paperwork indicating drug sales, and the Sheriff’s Office said the men were believed to be on their way to engage in a drug sale or other criminal activity.
All three men were booked into the Butte County Jail on various charges.