CONYERS - Conyers Police officers responding to the Motel 6 at 1351 Dogwood Drive early Sunday morning to investigate a complaint of a robbery found a female with her hands bound behind her back reporting that she was robbed at gunpoint and sexually assaulted by a male assailant.
The female explained that she met the person who was responsible for assaulting her on the Skout dating site. The two agreed to meet for the purpose of exchanging sexual favors for money at Motel 6, where the victim was living at the time. Once the male was inside the hotel room he allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and forced her to take off her clothing. The assailant used cords and rope to tie the victim’s hands behind her back before allegedly assaulting her and taking money and a cellphone from the room.
The information provided by the victim allowed police to identify Anthony Reagan, 31, of Conyers, as the person they believed to be responsible for the assault. Reagan was located and arrested near his home in the Milstead area of Conyers later that day. Detectives’ located evidence on Reagan’s person, in his car and at his home that supported the event as the victim described.
Reagan was booked into Rockdale County Jail on charges of rape and armed robbery. The victim’s name is being withheld due to the nature of the crime and ongoing status of the investigation.