CONYERS — A Conyers resident who allegedly fired several rounds at occupants of a vehicle he allegedly thought were coming to harm one of his roommates is now facing five counts of aggravated assault. No one in the vehicle was injured; however, two bullets penetrated the trunk of the small car.
The incident occurred on June 1, according to reports from the Conyers Police Department. Officers responded to a home on Hunting Creek Lane about 6:45 p.m. after 911 reported a caller had stated he fired several rounds at a vehicle because the occupants had come to fight one of his roommates.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, identified as Tredarius Fuller, 24. Fuller had placed a handgun and rifle on the curb and stepped away from them when police arrived. Officers secured the weapons and transported Fuller to the Conyers Police Department for interviewing.
Fuller told the officers that a female who knows one of his roommates had called him and said five people were headed to his location in a white Nissan Versa to fight with his roommate, who was not at the location. He said the caller told him the fighters knew he had guns and were bringing some of their own weapons.
Fuller said he had just been dropped off at the house when he saw the Versa pulling up with a female driver. He reportedly told officers he fired one shot from his handgun into the air to "warn" them, and that the driver rolled down her window and told him she didn't care if he was shooting.
Fuller said as the Versa was leaving, he allegedly fired four more rounds toward the trunk of the car, then went into the house and got his rifle, believing the occupants would return. He told police he did not fire the rifle.
While Fuller was being interviewed, other officers stopped the Versa on Hunting Creek Drive. They found two rounds had entered the trunk area, and one of the two rounds had been recovered from inside a suitcase in the trunk.
An investigator spoke with the driver and four passengers. The driver said she knew Fuller's roommate, but she said they were just going to the house to pick up some clothing and did not have any problems with anyone at the house. None of the Versa occupants knew Fuller and said someone had jumped out of a car and started shooting at them when they arrived at the house, so they fled.
The driver allowed officers to search the vehicle, and no weapons were found.
Fuller was arrested and transported to the Rockdale County Jail. He has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless conduct.
