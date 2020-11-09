CONYERS - A Conyers man is facing multiple charges, including possession of heroin and methamphetamine, after he was pulled over on a traffic stop by Conyers Police officers, and then attempted to flee on foot.
The incident occurred about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a report from the Conyers Police Department. An officer was on patrol in the area of Irwin Bridge Road and Main Street when he saw a red 2008 Toyota Highlander with an Alabama dealer tag, but no working tag lights. The officer initiated a traffic stop on Main Street at Rockbridge Road.
The officer explained to the driver why he had been stopped and asked about the dealer tag. The driver, later identified as Scot Lewis Pippin, 48, said the vehicle came from his wife's family dealership and that he and his wife were moving to Conyers from Alabama. The officer asked for Pippin's driver's license. Pippin allegedly told him he did not have his license, and gave the officer a different name and birth date.
The officer ran the information and it came back as a valid Georgia license, but without a driver's license photo. The officer requested a sergeant come to the scene with a rapid fingerprint identification device. The sergeant arrived and used the device on the driver, and identified him as Pippin. The officer then asked Pippin for permission to search his vehicle, and Pippin agreed.
When the officer went to his patrol car to get a pair of gloves, Pippin attempted to flee on foot, with the officers giving chase. One of the officers was able to Taser Pippin in the parking lot of Mamie's Kitchen, and Pippin was brought under control, searched and handcuffed. EMS was called to the scene to examine Pippin because he complained that his lower back hurt.
While waiting on EMS, the officer searched Pippin's vehicle. He found a black backpack containing a set of digital scales, a light brown powdery substance believed to be heroin, another substance believed to be methamphetamine, and small plastic bags. Also found was Pippin's wallet with his Georgia driver's license, which was suspended in July 2019 for failure to appear.
After Pippin was checked by EMS, one of the officers transported him to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital to be medically cleared for the jail.
Then he was transported to the Rockdale County Jail. While being transported, Pippin reportedly told the officer he had hidden a small bag of methamphetamine in his upper lip and that it had ruptured and he was worried about an overdose. Pippin was taken back to the hospital, where the bag was taken from his mouth and he was treated and cleared a second time. He was then taken to the jail.
Pippin has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, obstruction of officers, possession of drug-related objects, giving a false name and date of birth to officers, and driving while license suspended.
