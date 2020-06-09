C0NYERS - A Conyers man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his brother on May 29.
According to reports from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Windy Hill Drive about 10:45 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Kevin Rowe, who had been shot in the abdomen and was unresponsive.
Deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived. Rowe was transported by helicopter to Atlanta Medical Center, where he later died.
Family members at the scene told investigators that Rowe's brother, Ashton Denny Jr., 25, had allegedly shot him and left the scene in a black Jeep Liberty. A 9mm shell casing was located near the front door.
While investigators were on the scene, Denny returned in the same vehicle and was taken into custody at gunpoint without incident. Denny was searched and allegedly had a small plastic bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket, along with a 9mm shell casing.
Denny was initially charged with aggravated assault, but those charges were upgraded after Rowe died. He now faces charges of murder, felony murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
