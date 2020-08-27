CONYERS - A Conyers man is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked another man in the parking lot of an extended stay hotel on Aug. 24. The victim was transported to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital by private vehicle after no ambulances were available, and was treated and released.
According to reports from the Conyers Police Department, officers responded about 8:40 p.m. to the parking lot of Intown Suites on Northlake Drive in reference to an assault and robbery. When they arrived, they found the 52-year-old victim lying in the parking lot, conscious and alert, but bleeding from his head, arms and legs. He told officers that another man, identified as George William Levett III, 24, of Conyers, had attacked him with a red baseball bat and stolen his handgun before fleeing.
Levett is the son of Rockdale County Coroner George Levett Jr. and cousin of Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett. To avoid any potential conflict of interest, Levett is being held at the Newton County Law Enforcement Center.
Officers issued a lookout for Levett after interviewing several witnesses, including a grandmother, mother and daughter staying at the hotel. The mother and daughter were trying to remove a key stuck in the door of their car. They said Levett walked by with a bat in his hand and when they asked him for help, he said he couldn't help them. They said the victim approached Levett and when he did, that Levett began hitting him with the bat.
The grandmother said she heard her daughter and granddaughter screaming and ran to the parking lot where she saw the victim on the ground with Levett standing over him. The bat was also on the ground and the grandmother said she picked it up to protect the victim from Levett. She said she saw Levett had a gun and she dropped the bat, and Levett fled the scene on foot.
Another witness said she is friends with the victim and that Levett used to live next door to her and her children at the hotel. She alleged that Levett used to harass her children by making shooting gestures at them with his hands when he saw them. She said she complained to the management several times and that they eventually forced Levett to move out.
She said she was sitting outside with the victim while he was grilling food with neighbors. She said Levett approached them and began harassing her while holding the bat. She said the victim told Levett to stop and then went back to his room to get some hotdog buns. She said about five minutes later she heard people screaming and ran to the parking lot, where she saw the victim face down with Levett standing over him. She said she ran to the victim and that Levett allegedly had the gun in his hand and was waving it around, but fled when police sirens could be heard approaching the hotel.
Rockdale firefighters arrived at the scene and rendered medical aid to the victim. There were no ambulances available at the time to transport the victim to the hospital, so the victim's female friend took him in her car.
An alert was radioed for other officers to be on the lookout for Levett, who was spotted and taken into custody without incident near the Suntrust Bank on Ga. Highway 138. Levett allegedly had the victim's handgun and a knife in his possession.
Levett was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Rockdale County Jail and later transferred to the Newton County Detention Center.
