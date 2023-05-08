Masi Lenard Fears has been arraigned on federal charges of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury or death, stemming from his sale of a lethal combination of fentanyl and xylazine (commonly referred to as “tranq”).
“The use of illicit fentanyl is already deadly, and now drug dealers seek to increase their unlawful profits by mixing fentanyl with xylazine – a powerful sedative used by veterinarians,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The emergence of ‘tranq’ or ‘tranq dope’ in our community is beyond alarming, and so our office is committed to partnering with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners and community stakeholders to help educate the public about this significant threat.”
“Adding xylazine to an already dangerous drug like illicit fentanyl illustrates the ruthlessness of drug dealers’ pursuit of higher profits,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division. “But the DEA remains relentless in bringing drug dealers to justice.”
“The reckless disregard for life by drug dealers can wreak havoc in any community,” said Conyers Deputy Chief of Police Kim Lucas. “It will not be tolerated in our city, and we are grateful for the partnership with the DEA and the work by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold such persons accountable.”
According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges, and other information presented in court: In March 2021, Fears allegedly sold two men a $20 amount of a powdery substance at a gas station in Conyers. The men believed they were buying cocaine or heroin, but the powder Fears sold them was actually a deadly combination of fentanyl and xylazine (commonly referred to as “tranq”). The men used some of Fears’ fentanyl/xylazine powder, which quickly killed one of the men and caused serious injury to the other.
The Conyers Police Department investigated the incident and identified Fears as the dealer of the narcotics. Fears was allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun when CPD officers later arrested him.
Fears, 36, of Conyers, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge John K. Larkins III. Fears was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 11.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
