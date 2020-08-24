ATLANTA – A Conyers man is among four men who have been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Euklides Gonzalez-Hernandez, 41, of Conyers, was sentenced to five years, three months in prison, after pleading guilty to his role in the cocaine distribution operation. Others who pleaded guilty were Roberto Garza-Mendez, 34, of Norcross, sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years on supervised release; Shadarrian Grimes, 49, of Suwanee, sentenced to 12 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release; and Johnathan Pena, 27, of Stone Mountain, sentenced to two years, four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
Garza-Mendez and Grimes confessed to having trafficked 200 kilograms of cocaine together during a 10-year span, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta.
“Thanks to the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners, these defendants’ days of distributing cocaine in the Atlanta community have ended,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Also, by seizing these defendants’ drug-related assets, we hope to send a clear message that drug traffickers will not be permitted to profit from the poison they distribute.”
“The sentencings for these criminals slams the door on a major conspiracy to peddle poison (cocaine) in our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “DEA, its multi-level law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are committed to tracking down and bringing to justice those who pollute our neighborhoods with illegal drugs.”
According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: Following a multi-month federal investigation, DEA agents learned the date and time that Garza-Mendez intended to sell several kilograms of cocaine to Grimes. DEA agents and Georgia State Patrol Officers followed Garza-Mendez from his home, stopped his car, and seized the cocaine, as well as a loaded firearm.
Agents then executed a search warrant at Garza-Mendez’s home and seized additional kilograms of cocaine, $18,000 in cash, and a loaded rifle. They also executed a search warrant at Grimes’ home and seized $36,000 in cash that Grimes intended to use to purchase the cocaine from Garza-Mendez. Drug trafficking paraphernalia and a loaded pistol were also present in Grimes’ home.
Garza-Mendez – an illegal alien twice removed from the United States – and Grimes confessed that they had trafficked 200 kilograms of cocaine with each other for more than a decade. Grimes further confessed that he purchased his Suwanee home and other assets, such as diamond watches and a luxury vehicle, with proceeds from the sale of cocaine he obtained from Garza-Mendez.
The DEA investigation also uncovered that Gonzalez-Hernandez and Pena were more recent additions to the Garza-Mendez/Grimes network. Shortly after the arrests of Garza-Mendez and Grimes, agents executed a search warrant at the Conyers residence of Gonzalez-Hernandez, an illegal alien, who agents identified as the operator of a cocaine stash house. Agents seized approximately seven kilograms of cocaine hidden in an air compressor tank in Gonzalez-Hernandez’s apartment. Agents also learned that Pena had been a courier for Garza-Mendez, transporting cocaine and money among the defendants. He was arrested without incident outside his Stone Mountain residence.
As part of their sentences, the court ordered the defendants’ illegally-acquired assets to be forfeited to the United States. Garza-Mendez and Gonzalez-Hernandez will be deported to Mexico following their terms of imprisonment.
The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Trevor C. Wilmot prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.