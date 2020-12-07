FORT PAYNE, ALA. - A Conyers man wanted in Putnam County on multiple felony warrants was arrested in northeast Alabama following a traffic stop on Nov. 25.
Timothy Shumate, 35, is wanted on warrants for home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred in Putnam County on Nov. 17. He is also wanted on a warrant for probation violation in Rockdale County.
His arrest occurred in the early morning hours on Nov. 25. Two DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) deputies were on patrol on County Road 792 when they tried to stop a vehicle.
According to the department, after the deputies activated their emergency lights, the vehicle continued to travel and eventually stopped about halfway down the mountain. There were three occupants in the vehicle and deputies determined that one of them, Shumate, was providing false information.
Shumate was arrested on the outstanding warrants from Rockdale and Putnam counties. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.
