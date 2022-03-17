CONYERS — In two years the mayor and Conyers City Council members will get a pay increase, their first in 20 years.
The council voted unanimously Wednesday to increase the annual compensation of elected officials. The mayor’s compensation will increase from $275 a month to $800, and council members’ pay will increase from $200 per month to $700.
The new pay rates, which were approved unanimously, will take effect in January 2024.
Mayor Vince Evans said the council discussed the pay increase at its retreat earlier this year. He said the new rates are in line with cities comparable in size to Conyers. While noting that the increase might appear to be “something of a jump,” Evans said the city should have been gradually increasing the compensation over the past 20 years.
Councilman Gerald Hinesley said the time had come to address the compensation issue.
“The way it’s set up, half of us may not even be here, and I think the rate is appropriate, as well,” Hinesley said.
Rockdale County is also seeking to have local legislation passed in the General Assembly that would increase the local supplement for Rockdale County judges. If approved, the legislation would also increase the compensation for other elected officials in the county since their pay is based on the judges’ compensation.
