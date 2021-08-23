CONYERS — Mayor Vince Evans will be elected unopposed to a second term after no one qualified to run against him in the upcoming Nov. 2 municipal elections.
Five other candidates qualified last week to fill three seats on the City Council. Two contenders — Eric Fears and Leslie Lambert — qualified to run for the District 1 seat after long-time incumbent Cleveland Stroud announced earlier this summer that he would not seek re-election.
Three candidates qualified to run for the District 2/Post 1 seat that was vacated last year by the resignation of Blair Barksdale. They are Jason Cosby, Charles Bryant and Josie Giles.
Oct. 4 is the last day for city residents to register to vote in the election. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 12 at the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office at 1261 Commercial Drive SW, Suite B. The Rockdale County Board of Elections Office conducts the city election and is available to answer any questions about the upcoming election by contacting 770-278-7333 or visiting rockdalecountyga.gov.
One of the worst moments music fans can experience is seeing their favorite stars walking off stage in the middle of a concert they have paid hundreds of dollars for. Unfortunately, this happens far too often. These are the musicians who have left the stage mid-concert... Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.