CONYERS - Mayor Vince Evans and the Conyers City Council will designate and dedicate a stretch of Milstead Ave. in the city limits as "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Avenue" on Dr. King’s birthday, Friday, Jan. 15.
Discussion has been ongoing for some time about memorializing Dr. King’s legacy in Conyers and at last year’s city council retreat, the council assigned the task to council member Connie Alsobrook and members of the city employee-led Connect Committee. The Conyers Connect Committee was created in 2020 to foster the city’s successful ability for its employees to work collaboratively as a team despite physical, cultural, and personal differences.
After a series of meetings and discussion regarding memorializing various roads in the city limits, the Connect Committee proposed memorializing a section of Milstead Ave. Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt and the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners generously granted the city permission for the installation of signage in unincorporated areas of the county along Milstead Ave.
At their December 16 meeting, the Conyers City Council approved a resolution dedicating Milstead Ave., beginning at the intersection of Georgia Highway 20 NE heading southwest until it terminates at Main Street NE, in memory of the late civil rights activist.
“Dr. King’s amazing legacy is still being realized and perhaps never more so than at this point in our history,” said Evans. “We are proud to have signs bearing his name advocating for nonviolent social change and justice and equality among all people.”
Four signs denoting the memorialization will be installed this week along the stretch of Milstead Ave. Mayor Evans and council members will gather on Friday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the Walgreens near one of the signs installed at the intersection of Milstead Ave. and Georgia Highway 20 for a photo and brief dedication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.