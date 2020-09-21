CONYERS - A 15-year-old girl from Conyers who was rescued from possible sex trafficking in Rutledge on July 19 is missing again, and her mother, Delores Hammond, is desperately trying to find her. Hammond has placed her daughter, Brooke Cook, on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.
Brooke Cook was last seen at her home at 10 p.m. on Aug. 31. Her mother said she disappeared sometime between then and 2 a.m. on Sept. 1 and believes she may be in the company of a 25-year-old man who was arrested at their home on a charge of criminal trespass on Sept. 28.
"We are trying to get Brooke's picture out there with a missing person poster in every newspaper and county so that we can her back home," Hammond said. "We feel the more people that see it in the paper or online, and then see her, that increases the chance of us getting Brooke back home."
Cook was originally reported missing on June 30. According to reports from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Cook called her mother the morning of July 19 and told her that she had been abandoned by a man in the Rutledge town park and wanted to come home. The mother said she believed the man had been selling her daughter for sex.
A deputy went to the park and found Cook and a 12-year-old girl from Social Circle hiding behind a tree in the Rutledge town park at about 2:30 a.m.
Quintavious Davon Benton, 22, of Rutledge, was also found in the park and taken into custody for questions and later charged with enticing a minor for indecent purposes. The juveniles told investigators that Benton was not the man who had abandoned them at the park.
Hammond believes the adult male she had arrested for criminal trespass may be the man who took her daughter the first time, and she believes he may have taken her again.
Cook may be in Conyers, Canton or Loganville with an adult male. Anyone who sees Brooke Cook or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678), or the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 1-770-278-8000. The poster can be seen at www.missingkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.