The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck Thursday morning involving a patrol officer with the Conyers Police Department and another motorist.

CONYERS — A Conyers Police patrol officer and another motorist were injured Thursday morning in an accident at the intersection of Ga. Highway 138 and Flat Shoals Road.

According to the CPD, neither victim sustained life-threatening injuries. The accident occurred in rainy weather at about 10 a.m.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. Further details were not immediately available.

