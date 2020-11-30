CONYERS — Some city of Conyers departments will be closed to the public on Friday, Dec. 4 in order for staff members to relocate to the new Conyers City Hall at 901 O’Kelly St.
The following departments currently housed at 1184 Scott St. will be closed on Dec. 4 for in-person transactions and service: Planning and Inspections, Technology, Administration, Finance, Conyers Security Alert, Public Relations and Tourism, City Clerk’s Office and City Manager’s Office. Customers will still be able to conduct business by phone at 770-483-4411 or online via the city’s online services at conyersga.com. The Conyers Police Department and Department of Court Services will not be affected by the relocation of the other departments.
The new Conyers City Hall is a 38,000 square feet, two-story building that was completed on schedule under the budgeted $13.5 million. Conyers officials ceremonially broke ground on the new facility in July 2019 and architect and design firm Precision Planning Inc. and construction firm Reeves Young began work on the site in August 2019.
Customers will be able to do business at the new location of City Hall beginning Monday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m.
