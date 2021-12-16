CONYERS — The Conyers City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to provide American Rescue Plan Act funding to the first 250 residents and businesses that apply and meet the city’s qualifications.
Under a resolution approved by the council, the city has allocated $250,000 in assistance to go to individual residents and another $250,000 to local businesses. Each applicant who qualifies will receive $1,000 each, until the funds are exhausted.
The city stands to receive more than $6 million in total ARPA funds. The first half of the allocation was received by the city in May, with the second half expected next May.
Under the resolution approved by the council Wednesday, the following general qualifications must be met for resident applicants to receive the assistance:
• Assistance will be limited to one recipient per household, which is defined by address.
• The applicant must be a current city resident for at least the previous six months, as of Nov. 1, 2021.
The council approved two options for proof of residence. Option One: current signed lease agreement or current mortgage statement or property tax receipt, plus one of the following — automobile registration with the same address or current gas, electricity or water bill with the same address. Option Two: Six months of hotel/motel payment receipts from a hotel or motel in the city.
• The applicant’s household income is $50,000 or less when considering household income and the number of dependents. Applicants must provide 1040 tax return for 2019, 2020 and/or 2021 as proof of income.
• The applicant must provide a copy of a valid photo ID.
Applicants are not eligible if:
• They are a government employee, the mayor or a Conyers City Council member or any other elected official in Rockdale County.
• They are an immediate family member who resides in the same household as a city of Conyers or Rockdale County employee.
• If the applicant has received ARPA funds from Rockdale County.
In addition to the general criteria, resident applicants must comply with one of the following two options:
• Option One: Show that they have received unemployment benefits at any time from March 1, 2020 to Nov. 1, 2021, proven by unemployment benefit documentation, or
• Option Two: Show that they have been delinquent on utility or housing payments on at least two occasions between March 1, 2020 to Nov. 1, 2021, proven by copies of late notices.
Successful business applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Must be a current city business owner for at least the two previous years, as of Nov. 1, 2021, as documented by busineness licenses;
• Must be a small business with a maximum of 10 full-time employees.
Those not eligible include government employees; the mayor or members of the Conyers City Council; or if the business has previously received any other COVID-19 related funds, such as PPP, EDIL, or ARPA funds from any other entity, including Rockdale County.
Business applicants must also provide a valid photo ID and a completed W-9.
