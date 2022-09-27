...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
north-northwest around 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
CONYERS — The sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption is now allowed at senior living communities in the city of Conyers.
The Conyers City Council approved an ordinance amendment in September that allows senior living facilities to apply for a license to sell alcoholic beverages to residents and invited guests. Alcohol sales to the general public would not be permitted.
The ordinance would also allow the city to sell alcoholic beverages at events not open to the public at the Georgia International Horse Park.
The ordinance change was prompted by a request from Phoenix Senior Living, which is a privately held senior housing organization with properties located in suburban communities throughout the Southeast. Phoenix Senior Living owns The Retreat at Conyers at 1504 Renaissance Drive, the former Remington House.
For the purposes of the ordinance, a senior living facility is defined as a state licensed community for adults 55 years of age or older, which provides two or more housing options for residents and provides full dining and beverage services to residents and invited guests but not to the general public. A senior living facility may also provide different amenities to residents, including housekeeping, laundry service, transportation, social activities, and more.
The council approved the ordinance change unanimously and waived the second reading.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
