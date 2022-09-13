Conyers Logo.jpg
CONYERS — A moratorium on the issuance of new permits for on-premises consumption of alcohol at drinking places and nightclubs has been approved by the Conyers City Council.

The moratorium also applies to special use permits for rezoning for nightclubs and drinking places and business licenses for those establishments.

