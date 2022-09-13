CONYERS — A moratorium on the issuance of new permits for on-premises consumption of alcohol at drinking places and nightclubs has been approved by the Conyers City Council.
The moratorium also applies to special use permits for rezoning for nightclubs and drinking places and business licenses for those establishments.
City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck presented the moratorium to the council at its Aug. 17 meeting, citing “recent concerns expressed by the council and the community” with respect to alcohol consumption at drinking places and nightclubs. The council unanimously approved the moratorium, which will expire March 17, 2023 or earlier if the council chooses.
The moratorium follows a request by a DeKalb County couple earlier this summer for a special use permit that would have allowed them to open a franchise of CRU Urban Lounge on Old McDonough Highway. The council was deadlocked on the decision in a July vote, and the measure could not move forward.
The council had initially heard the request in June but tabled it in order to gather more information. Several community residents spoke out against the drinking place at the June meeting.
Bootcheck said the moratorium will give the city staff time to research the city’s ordinance governing nightclubs and drinking places and draft proposed revisions.
“I think we all agree this is something we need to roll our sleeves up and figure some things out to be able to move forward,” said Mayor Vince Evans.
Conyers currently has just one drinking place — The Pointe in Olde Town Conyers.
