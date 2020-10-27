CONYERS — Golfers at the city-owned Cherokee Run Golf Club could soon be cruising the golf course in new golf carts.
The Conyers City Council approved the purchase of 67 new golf carts and 64 GPS units from Club Car for $262,310. The purchase will include 64 electric golf carts, two gas golf carts and one 14-seater cart.
Golf course supervisor Tommy Moon told council members at their Oct. 21 meeting that Club Car was not the lowest bid, but it was the best because the golf carts will have a greater resale value.
“The trade-in value is usually $400 to $500 more than EzGo and much more than Yamaha,” said Moon.
EZGo bid $275,168 for the Cherokee Run contract, and Yamaha bid $240,318.
In addition, Moon said that the GPS system on other carts will turn off the cart on uneven terrain which, he said, “angers golfers.” The GPS system used by Club Car, called Visage, slows the carts to 2 to 3 mph.
“This is a big advantage on our golf course because we have a lot of slopes, as you know,” said Moon.
This is the third fleet of carts purchased by the city for Cherokee Run, having bought carts in 2010 and in 2015.
Moon said the golf course is looking to move toward leasing carts in the future.
