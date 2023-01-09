CONYERS — Local opthalamologist Aarti D. Pandya, M.D., has agreed to pay approximately $1.85 million to resolve allegations that she and her practice violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for cataract surgeries and diagnostic tests that were not medically necessary, tests that were incomplete or of worthless value, and office visits that did not provide the level of service claimed.
The allegations arose from a 2013 federal lawsuit filed by Laura Dildine, a former Pandya Practice Group office manager, under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act. The act authorizes private parties to sue for false claims on behalf of the United States and share in the recovery.
In her lawsuit, Dildine, who worked for the practice for nearly two years, alleged that Medicare billings “skyrocketed” after Pandya became sole owner of the practice in 2011, despite no change in the patient population.
The settlement with Pandya also resolves allegations brought in Dildine’s lawsuit.
“Physicians who perform procedures and tests without a legitimate medical need place profits ahead of patients and subject those patients to unnecessary risk,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan “This settlement represents our office’s commitment to ensuring accountability for physicians who subject patients to unwarranted medical care and waste taxpayer funds.”
“We must assure patients and taxpayers that health care is dictated by clinical needs, not fiscal greed,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “This settlement should serve as a reminder that the FBI will not tolerate healthcare providers who engage in schemes that defraud the industry and put innocent patients at risk.”
The settlement resolves allegations that from Jan. 1, 2011 to Dec. 31, 2016, Pandya and her Milstead Road practice knowingly submitted false claims to federal health care programs for medically unnecessary cataract extraction surgeries and YAG laser capsulotomies. The government alleged that Pandya performed these procedures on patients that did not qualify for the procedure under accepted standards of medical practice and, in some cases, caused injury to her patients. Additionally, the government alleged that Pandya falsely diagnosed patients with glaucoma to justify unnecessary diagnostic testing and treatment that was billed to Medicare. The government alleged that many of the diagnostic tests that Pandya ordered were not properly performed, were performed on a broken machine, or were not interpreted in the medical record, as required by Medicare.
After the government intervened in the whistleblower lawsuit, the Department of Health and Human Services imposed a payment suspension on the Pandya Practice Group that precluded it from receiving any reimbursement from Medicare for Part B claims. The payment suspension was imposed in October 2019. Pandya and the Pandya Practice Group unsuccessfully challenged the payment suspension in district court. As part of the settlement of the government’s claims in this case, the Pandya Practice Group agreed to forfeit the suspension amount to the government. The payment suspension will also be lifted as part of the settlement.
To protect federal health care programs and beneficiaries going forward, Pandya and the Pandya Practice Group have entered into a detailed, multi-year Integrity Agreement and Conditional Exclusion Release (IA) with Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General that is more robust than OIG’s standard agreement. The IA includes training and reporting requirements and enhanced material breach provisions. The IA also requires that Pandya and the Pandya Practice Group hire an independent review organization to conduct annual claims reviews to determine whether the items and services furnished were medically necessary and appropriately documented, and whether the claims were correctly coded, submitted and reimbursed.
