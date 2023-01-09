court
CONYERS — Local opthalamologist Aarti D. Pandya, M.D., has agreed to pay approximately $1.85 million to resolve allegations that she and her practice violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for cataract surgeries and diagnostic tests that were not medically necessary, tests that were incomplete or of worthless value, and office visits that did not provide the level of service claimed.

The allegations arose from a 2013 federal lawsuit filed by Laura Dildine, a former Pandya Practice Group office manager, under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act. The act authorizes private parties to sue for false claims on behalf of the United States and share in the recovery. 

