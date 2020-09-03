CONYERS — The Conyers City Council Wednesday night approved a resolution encouraging residents to wear masks but stopped short of passing an ordinance such as the one approved by Rockdale County commissioners.
Council members discussed the differences between an ordinance and a resolution prior to approving the resolution, which is based on Gov. Brian Kemp’s Aug. 15 executive order.
Although the city opted not to pass an ordinance governing the wearing of masks, the resolution approved by the council states that the city “offers its support of and approval for the Rockdale County mask ordinance” and that “all residents and visitors of the city of Conyers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings as practicable while outside their homes or place of residence, except when eating, drinking or exercising outdoors in accordance with the governor’s executive order of Aug. 15.”
“It is encouraging that Rockdale County’s reported COVID-19 cases seem to be on a positive, downward trend, but now is not the time for our citizens to become complacent,” said Mayor Vince Evans in a released statement Thursday. “We hope everyone realizes that it takes a collective effort to mitigate this virus, and this resolution is our way of affirming that effort. Please wear a mask in public.”
At Wednesday's meeting,City Manager Tony Lucas said enforcement was a key issue for the city in deciding between a resolution and an ordinance. “As far as enforcement, even our county sheriff has talked about not just going up and writing a guy a ticket,” said Lucas, adding that officers will likely be doing more educating than enforcing.
City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck said an ordinance requiring enforcement could place “too much demand” on police officers.
After some discussion, Councilman Cleveland Stroud recommended that they see if a resolution is effective before taking the next step.
“Ninety-eight to 99% of the people want to do right,” said Councilman Gerald Hinesley. “It’s always that 1% that puts you in harm’s way. I think this is a good start.”
Rockdale County’s face mask ordinance requires the following in unincorporated areas:
♦ All persons present in Rockdale County, who are over the age of 8 years old are required to wear a face covering or mask which covers the nose and mouth when in any public place.
♦ No employer shall prohibit an employee from wearing a face covering, except to the limited extent that doing so would prevent the employee from performing an essential job function that cannot be performed while wearing a face covering.
♦ This shall not be construed to prohibit the use of medical or industrial face coverings, shields or other forms of personal protective equipment which offer more protection.
