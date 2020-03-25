CONYERS — The Conyers mayor and City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday ordering all city residents to shelter in place.
The decision, which was reached during an emergency meeting, also closes non-essential businesses and prohibits public gatherings in the city limits. The ordinance builds upon the council’s previous declaration of a state of emergency and passage of an ordinance restricting restaurants to curbside, delivery or take-out only, sale of beer and wine for restaurants offering take-out consumption off-premises, and closure of entertainment establishments.
The city’s shelter in place order and new restrictions call for the following to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19):
• All residents in the city limits are ordered to stay at their place of residence. Residents may leave their residences only for essential activities, essential government functions or to operate essential businesses.
• Essential activities include obtaining medical supplies or medication; visiting a health care professional or obtaining supplies needed to work from home; obtaining necessary supplies, such as groceries, and/or delivering to others; engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing requirements; performing work at an essential business; or to care for family members or pets in another household.
• Essential businesses include health care, infrastructure, grocery stores, gas stations, automotive repair and supply, hardware stores, banks, restaurants (delivery or curbside only), and child care facilities. For a full list, visit conyersga.com.
• Essential businesses remaining open must post signage on entrance doors advising customers to maintain at least 6 feet of personal distance between themselves and others.
The restrictions enacted in the ordinance will take effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, unless extended by the Conyers City Council.
“The shelter in place order was enacted after a considerable amount of thought, reflection and review of a great deal of information provided by local, state and federal health officials,” said Mayor Vince Evans. “This ordinance is necessary to help flatten the curve and reduce the potential for overwhelming our local health care resources, and always top of mind is to protect the health and welfare of our citizens.”
Rockdale County government is expected to pass a similar ordinance regarding a shelter in place order for county residents.
For more information, visit conyersga.com or follow the city’s social media accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.