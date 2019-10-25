CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department carried out another pandering sting on Oct. 10, arresting seven men who arrived at a local motel allegedly expecting to have sex with a prostitute.
Since beginning their pandering stings in 2013, the Conyers Police Department has conducted 22 such operations and arrested nearly 160 men.
According to CPD, the ultimate goal of such operations is to reduce the number of robberies, rapes, drug offenses, sex trafficking, and other crimes related to prostitution and facilitated by an internet underworld. Various online advertising sites and mobile applications are available to solicit for prostitution despite the site’s “warning” prohibiting such activity.
The sting operation was set up with an ad on an internet site. Five of the seven suspects were arrested without incident after they knocked on the designated motel room door. They were searched and the cash they had on hand and cellphones they had that were verified to have called the sting number were confiscated.
One suspect, identified as Matthew Christopher Tate, 31, of Stone Mountain, came to the room about 9:23 p.m. When he knocked on the door and the police opened it and identified themselves, Tate allegedly attempted to flee on foot. One officer discharged his Taser, hitting Tate as he was heading down a set of stairs and causing him to fall onto the landing below. Tate complained of injuries, but EMTs arrived and cleared him at the scene. He was arrested and his cash and phone were confiscated.
Another suspect, identified as William Royster, 41, of Conyers, arrived about 9:57 p.m. An officer reported watching through the peephole in the door and seeing Royster allegedly put something in his mouth before knocking. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers reported that Royster appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic. A search of Royster found cash, a cellphone, a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be heroin, and pills identified as amphetamine and clonazepam.
The other five suspects were idenitified as:
• Marvin Leon Jackson, 69, of Covington
• Pedro Flores, 35, of Conyers
• Timothy Butts, 46, of Lithonia
• Jalen Cameron, 35, of Covington
• William Smith, 25, of Conyers
With the exception of Royster, all of the suspects were charged with two counts of disorderly conduct for coming into the city for the purposes of pandering for prostitution and for calling into the city for the purpose of prostitution, and issued criminal trespass warnings not to return to the motel.
Royster was charged with one count of pandering for prostitution and one count of possession of heroin.
All were transported to the Rockdale County Jail.