CONYERS — The city of Conyers has contracted with StreetScan to perform a detailed pavement condition assessment and inspection of roads throughout the city limits. The StreetScan inspection will provide essential pavement data that will be used by the city to help identify and prioritize specific repair and maintenance projects in future years. Data collection of pavement conditions is expected to be completed this week.
StreetScan's data collection provides up-to-date condition information on streets managed by the city. The company employs the technology via cars scanning roads and the use of scooters scanning sidewalks outfitted with scanning devices to detect defects, including cracking and potholes. Once the survey is completed, StreetScan develops a municipal-wide inventory of roadway conditions on a scale from 0-100 (with 0 being the worst and 100 being ideal), allowing decisions to be based on data and industry-wide best practices for pavement quality and longevity.
Survey results on the 77 miles being assessed in the city limits will be delivered in late spring. Conyers is among more than 250 municipalities in the United States and Canada in utilizing StreetScan, including Covington, Social Circle and McDonough.
"The last full network assessment of city streets took place in 2015, so we are due this review of the condition of our roads and sidewalks," said Director of Public Works and Transportation Brian Frix. "StreetScan's technology will also evaluate the conditions of ADA ramps located throughout the city, and that is also valuable information to have on hand."
The contract for StreetScan's services totals $69,401. For more information on the street-scanning technology and results, contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 770-785-6690.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.