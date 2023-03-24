StreetScan Car.jpg

StreetScan is using specially-equipped cars and scooters to assess the condition of Conyers' streets and sidewalks.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — The city of Conyers has contracted with StreetScan to perform a detailed pavement condition assessment and inspection of roads throughout the city limits. The StreetScan inspection will provide essential pavement data that will be used by the city to help identify and prioritize specific repair and maintenance projects in future years. Data collection of pavement conditions is expected to be completed this week.

StreetScan's data collection provides up-to-date condition information on streets managed by the city. The company employs the technology via cars scanning roads and the use of scooters scanning sidewalks outfitted with scanning devices to detect defects, including cracking and potholes. Once the survey is completed, StreetScan develops a municipal-wide inventory of roadway conditions on a scale from 0-100 (with 0 being the worst and 100 being ideal), allowing decisions to be based on data and industry-wide best practices for pavement quality and longevity.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos