Conyers pastor seeking restoration after fire devastates church

CONYERS — The call came in the morning hours of Aug. 19.
On the other end of the phone Pastor K. Francis Smith recalls the voice telling him that the Excel Church Worldwide building, where the presiding pastor taught, was up in flames.
Smith rushed to the church campus located on Flat Shoals Road in Conyers to find fire crews and an ambulance scurrying across the church's campus. A few members of his congregation were also present as fire crews worked to find the source of the fire. Smith noted the tears and grief of members as they could only stand by and watch as smoke engulfed the sanctuary's roof.
"I arrived to find fire engines, ambulance and smoke billowing from the roof," Smith relayed to the Board of Commissioners during its Tuesday meeting. "It was a pretty devastating situation."
Smith and some of his church staff were allowed to walk through the building a few hours after the fire had burned itself out. He was shocked at the amount of damage — burns to the floorboards, chairs and church equipment. It was a total loss, Smith said.
“Everything that wasn’t burned was smoked out,” he said regarding the aftermath.
"We’re pretty much a starter church at this point. You go to bed you got everything you need after you put in 20-plus years and you’ve got this thing established and then you wake up the next day and you don’t even have a stage, a microphone cable, a microphone, a speaker, your equipment, all of your computers, camera — everything is gone."
But as the smoke cleared Smith found solace in the church’s annual theme to restore the community. In a video depicting the loss Smith narrates how the Excel Church Worldwide assembly prayed through their grief to find that out of everything burned, the real church was still standing all around them.
"We prayed and we saw God's face and as we walked through the ash heaps of the past 20 years of our lives work in ministry that were burned up in the floors, all the equipment that had melted away, all of the lights and the cameras — everything that we had paid millions of dollars for — burned in an instant, we had to conclude this is the year of restoration," Smith said. "Out of everything that burned to a crisp, there was one thing that didn't burn — the church."
Since last Friday's devastation members have been working to raise funds with hopes they can build back all that was lost. The goal is to raise $5 million, Smith said.
"It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, get insured properly," Smith said regarding the loss. "Go back and get that insurance policy updated. You can find yourself at half of what it takes to build."
Those interested can donate toward the Excel Church fire fund via the church's website at https://www.excelchurch.tv/, mail a check payable to Excel Worldwide at 1151 Flat Shoals Road, SE, Conyers, GA 30013, text EXCELGIVE to 833-605-2127, or via CashApp at $excelchurchworldwide.
"Sometimes you can be so used to giving that you don't realize that one day you'll be the one needing to receive," Smith said. "Right now our church is in the need to receive."
Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. with the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners was compassionate about the Aug. 19 incident.
"We wanted to make sure we asked you to come out this morning, show your video and talk about where you all are in," Nesbitt said prior to the Tuesday's voting session meeting. "We believe that Rockdale County is a caring community, and there's an effort out there to show the congregation some love."
Fire Chief Marian McDaniel was thankful there were no injuries to report from the early weekend incident.
"We’re dedicated to protecting and serving the citizens of Rockdale County," she said Wednesday.
Recommended for you
While there's potential for rain, there's still plenty to do in the Rockdale and Newton county areas in the coming days. Let our event guide help you plan out your weekend. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.