From the time she was a Blue Bird, Brownie and Girl Scout, Phyllis Hatcher says she grew up wanting to serve her community. Today, that finds her joining the race for the 10th District U.S. Congressional seat now held by Jody Hice, who is running for the office of Georgia’s Secretary of State.
Hatcher, a Democrat and resident of Covington since 2015, said the issue “driving” her to run is health care.
“That’s the number one concern for me,” she said. “Even me at 62, I’m uninsured. If something happened to me today, I would have to go to Grady to the emergency hospital…”
How to fix it?
“We say we want to go to Washington and do this and do that,” she said. “I don’t know how to fix it. But I know that when I get to Washington, I’ll have the tools to show me and tell me how to fix it. How to fix it, I don’t know. I don’t know the legal terms. But I know it’s a concern… I can’t say I’m going to Washington to fix this. The one thing I do know is I will be fighting to make it better and try to fix it.”
Hatcher explains how the issue became personal when her young daughter was hospitalized for six weeks and diagnosed with juvenile diabetes, requiring four insulin shots per day.
“… I can’t afford to pay $1,030 per month for Obamacare, so I even today, I don’t have health insurance,” she said. “Because of this, I know what it means to be struggling to pay bills or worried about your health or your child’s health. I want to go to Washington, D.C., to avidly fight for the residents of District 10 to have affordable health care insurance, better access to health care services and lower health care cost.”
A native of Atlanta, Hatcher was born at Grady Memorial Hospital to a teenage mother. Her grandparents, Clifford and Carrie Norwood of Jonesboro, raised her until her mother, Emma Norwood got older and then she went to live with her in Decatur.
“I had a very good coming up,” Hatcher said. “It was quiet with my grandparents.” She added that it was a different time when people could go to sleep and leave their doors unlocked or if a child misbehaved, other mothers in the community would correct them and then the child would be corrected at home, too.
“It was like a village,” Hatcher said. “Everybody raised everybody’s children… My mother had me at 15. Everybody was having children young. When I got old enough and she got grown enough, I ended (up living) with her at 11th or 12th grade.”
Hatcher said her grandfather was an iron man who worked on the railroad, and her grandmother was at home with her.
“We had the basic necessities,” she added. “I’d see other people who were going without. I’ve always had issues and concerns the world was a certain way. My daughter said all you need to know is that God is sovereign. He has the whole world in his hand… At the same time, you still worry about everybody else. I knew at a very young age, if I’d been the right age during the Civil Rights movement, I would have ended up in jail.”
Hatcher went to English Avenue Elementary, John F. Kennedy Middle and Douglass High before graduating from Columbia High School. After high school, she went to work for Maryland Casualty Insurance Co., where she worked from 1979-85. She stayed in the insurance industry for a while until, as she puts it, her “entrepreneurship kicked in.”
“I developed a construction business, Circle P Contracting,” she said, adding she was a masonry subcontractor.
“I made a lot of money building schools, including a little work on Morris Brown College,” she said. “…I stayed in the subcontracting business a little while... When I stopped doing construction work in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the mason business was dominated by Black males, then the Hispanic community came in. I didn’t speak Spanish. I always had to depend on someone having to translate. I ended up going into the car business.”
It was also during this time she met her husband, Caesar Hatcher, who was in the auto repair business.
“I worked with Maxie Price as a used car sales person,” Hatcher said. “I was a buyer for him at one time. He took me under his wing and showed me the business. My entrepreneurship kicked in a lot. I met my husband. I was in charge of sending cars out for repairs. We’d buy the cars, and I was in charge of finding a person (to repair them). Honest Mechanic — the name was intriguing. Basically, I called him up and he sounded like he would be a good person and wouldn’t rip you off.”
She went to check out the Honest Mechanic’s shop and the two hit it off. Hatcher said she was a single parent raising two daughters, one of whom had just been diagnosed with diabetes and she was not dating, but said he was “persistent.”
“To make a long story short… he proved himself, and we ended up getting married April 19, 1995 — 26 years now,” Hatcher said. “He allows me to go on my journey… ”
Ordained in 1999 into the ministry, Hatcher started her own church and has served both United Methodist churches as well as non-denominational congregations. She has a degree in religious studies from Beulah Heights University and a master’s degree in religious studies from American Bible University. She founded Phyllis Hatcher Ministries and has served a number of organizations, including the National Council of Negro Women, NAACP, Henry County Ministerial Alliance, Fourth Congressional District’s Federation of Democratic Women, Diabetic Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club in Rockdale County. Hatcher is a member of Grace Baptist Church near the Rockdale-Henry county line.
Her daughter, Kemmah Moore, is married, the mother of Hatcher’s grandson, Jason and works as a nurse at Piedmont Henry. Daughter Angeline Hatcher is an attorney working in family law. She is getting married in November.
Hatcher recently closed down her small business in Rockdale County, Everything Lemons, a gourmet lemonade business located near Honey Creek and Ga. Highway 20. She says campaigning is taking much of her time now.
Hatcher previously ran for a seat on the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners and the state Senate District 17 seat, but has never been elected to public office. When she ran for the state Senate seat in 2018, she was one of three featured Georgia candidates to star in "Dark Horse," an election documentary directed by Christopher Marshall, which was nominated for a Southeast Emmy Award. Filmmakers followed the candidates throughout their campaigns.
For more information, visit www.hatcherforcongress.com.
Candidates running for the 2022 U.S. Congressional District 10 seat are being asked to answer a questionnaire posed by the Citizen. A sampling of Hatcher’s answers is below. The full Q&A transcript can be found under Election 2022 at www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
Following is a sampling of Hatcher’s Q&A:
Why are you a Democrat?
"I believe in economic security for everyone, I believe that the government must partner with its citizens. I believe in a free enterprise system for the working and middle classes, not just global corporations. I believe, neither in raising nor lowering taxes but in a fair tax system. I believe that no one should go bankrupt, lose their home and life savings, or die because they can’t afford health care and don't have reasonable health insurance. I believe in the family; specifically in policies that support the family, like paid parental leave, more support for public schools, a safe and sustainable environment, more prenatal health care, better support for working moms, better day care programs for our children and immigration policies that don’t punish children or split up families. I believe undocumented residents are my brothers and sisters first."
As you see it, what is the greatest external danger facing this country today?
"The United States has fallen so behind in developing the next frontier of innovation for the future."
Do you think Americans should pay more in taxes? If so, how much more and why?
"I support rich and wealthy Americans paying their fair share of taxes without loopholes and tax evasion tricks. Tax laws are written to allow Americans with means and access to accountants and tax attorneys to use loopholes and 'rich people' tax tricks to evade paying what they should be paying in taxes."
Do you support the current open border immigration system? What do you think about a border wall? Please explain your answers.
"The phrasing of the question 'current open border immigration system' does not account for, the past 10 years, visa overstays in the United States have outnumbered Mexico border crossings by 2 to 1. Identifying aliens who overstay their authorized periods of stay is important for national security, public safety, immigration enforcement, and processing applications for immigration benefits. Congress needs to have an honest dialogue about immigration, ALL immigration."
Regarding Critical Race Theory, do you think promoting it will help or hurt efforts to improve race relations in the U.S? Please explain your answer. Also, should it be taught in America's public schools? Why or why not?
"Critical Race Theory is theory used in graduate level law courses. Can graduate level law courses be taught in America’s public schools? The Republican Party is making a huge mistake by trying to use the education of young children like my 16-year-old grandson, who has multiracial friends and lives in the suburbs, to peddle this disingenuous CRT marketing campaign to scare rural America."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.