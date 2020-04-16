CONYERS — The city of Conyers is planning to celebrate the Fourth of July — coronavirus or not.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, conducted via teleconferernce, members unanimously approved the purchase of fireworks for the July 4th celebration. According to the city, if public gatherings are still prohibited on July 4th due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the fireworks display take place without any accompanying festivities that would create a public gathering.
The city revived its July 4th celebration last year, calling it Red, White and Boom! The event featured an Olde Town festival that included food and entertainment and culminated in a fireworks display. This year, the fireworks display will take place on July 3.
The city approved a $25,000 contract with Pyrotecnico to provide the fireworks and carry out the display. The cost of the fireworks will be split with Rockdale County.
City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck told the council this is the same amount spent for last year’s fireworks, but that Pyrotecnico provides an “amazingly sophisticated display” choreographed to music. She said this is the same company used by the city of Covington for its fireworks display.
Jennifer Edwards, director of public relations and tourism for the city, said Pyrotecnico came highly recommended. She said the display will last 15 to 18 minutes, which is slightly shorter than last year’s display, but will end with more of a wow factor.
The council also unanimously approved a contract with the Rockdale County Board of Education that will allow the city to use the ball field behind the former Pine Street Elementary School for staging the fireworks. There is no cost associated with the contract.
