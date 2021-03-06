CONYERS - The St. Patrick’s Day festivities planned for Wednesday, March 17 in Olde Town Conyers will look a little different this year, but shenanigans will still be on tap.
The traditional parade will not be held due to COVID-19 concerns; instead the event will feature a St. Pet’s Day Stroll. Pet owners, along with their leashed or harnessed festive Irish-attired pet, are invited to gather at the corner of Commercial and Center streets prior to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m., participants will be led by the Free Range Minstrel David Court, a one-man band, and march with their pets down Commercial Street as St. Patrick’s Day attendees look on. Afterward, a prize will be awarded for the Best Dressed Pet, sponsored by The Pampered Puppy.
Following the St. Pet’s Day Stroll and brief remarks from Mayor Vince Evans, the annual crowning of the children’s St. Patrick’s Day king and queen and the announcement of the Leprechaun Lookalike contest winner for adults will take place. The Celtic Tavern is the sponsor of the Leprechaun Lookalike contest prize.
The Rotary Club of Rockdale County’s World’s Shortest Endurance Race begins with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. The run, 0.1 mile in length from the Conyers Welcome Center to The Pointe on Railroad Street, is open to children and adults. Participants will receive a T-shirt. Registration is still open for those interested in participating. For more information and to register, visit www.rockdalerotary.org.
Commercial Street will remain closed for the remainder of the evening of St. Patrick’s Day with food and drink specials by local restaurants. The festivities are sponsored by The Celtic Tavern and Tin Plate, with live music by Hot Rod Walt and a special guest, playing from 6-10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.