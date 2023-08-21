...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia mainly over areas
south of a LaGrange to Athens line.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM EDT both Today and Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia mainly over areas
south of a LaGrange to Athens line.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM EDT both Today and Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
CONYERS — A zoning ordinance that will initially apply to just one tract of land is in the works for the city of Conyers.
The city’s Planning and Inspection Services department has proposed a Recreation and Entertainment District zoning specifically for the 286 acres adjacent to the Georgia International Horse Park where a soccer/entertainment complex is planned for development. As proposed, the ordinance requires that developments be a minimum of 250 contiguous acres and be located north of the Yellow River, west of Gees Mill Road, south of Centennial Olympic Parkway and east of Ga. Highway 138. The City Council heard the first reading of the ordinance at its Aug. 16 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.