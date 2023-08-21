Dutch Lions 12-07-22 .jpg

This preliminary conceptual design shows the proposed layout of a soccer/sports complex adjacent to the Georgia International Horse Park.

 Special Graphic

CONYERS — A zoning ordinance that will initially apply to just one tract of land is in the works for the city of Conyers.

The city’s Planning and Inspection Services department has proposed a Recreation and Entertainment District zoning specifically for the 286 acres adjacent to the Georgia International Horse Park where a soccer/entertainment complex is planned for development. As proposed, the ordinance requires that developments be a minimum of 250 contiguous acres and be located north of the Yellow River, west of Gees Mill Road, south of Centennial Olympic Parkway and east of Ga. Highway 138. The City Council heard the first reading of the ordinance at its Aug. 16 meeting.

