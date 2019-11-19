CONYERS - Conyers Police Department and city officials recently returned from Covington, Ky., where they appeared before the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) for a hearing where it was recommended that the Conyers Police Department be awarded CALEA Reaccreditation with Excellence. The CPD received its initial CALEA accreditation in 2012 and first reaccreditation in 2015.
“I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to all the members of the Conyers Police Department and the city of Conyers for their hard work and dedication over the course of the past four years,” said Police Chief Gene Wilson. “This is an ongoing project that sets us apart from other police agencies, and it’s a goal that could not have been reached without the help and support of every member of the Police Department and all city employees.”
CALEA is an international organization that was formed to develop a set of law enforcement standards and to establish and administer an accreditation process through which law enforcement agencies demonstrate voluntarily that they meet professionally-recognized criteria for excellence in management and service delivery.
Accreditation through CALEA is an ongoing process where the Police Department is evaluated on a continuous basis to ensure it remains in compliance with established standards.
In June, Conyers Police hosted CALEA assessors for a site-based review that included a public information session in which members of the public could provide comments and ask questions about the process. Over the course of the four-year assessment period, the Conyers Police Department successfully completed remote annual compliance checks, allowing for a more hands-on approach during the most recent site-based review. The site-based review included an intense examination and evaluation of the operations of the department and how it met the minimum requirement of 484 standards. CALEA assessors then completed their review and reported back to the full commission, who then determines which agencies have met all accreditation requirements.
Chief Wilson, City Manager Tony Lucas, Mayor Vince Evans, Deputy Chief of Police Scott Freeman, and Capt. Tanya Perry appeared before the CALEA Accreditation Review Committee for a hearing on Saturday, Nov. 16, in Covington, Ky. At the hearing, it was recommended that the Conyers Police Department be awarded CALEA Reaccreditation with Excellence. Later that evening, members were required to appear before the full commission in order to receive the actual CALEA award letter.
The reaccreditation with excellence distinction is an honor new to the Conyers Police Department’s accreditation efforts. The CALEA Accreditation with Excellence Award provides agencies with an opportunity to be further recognized for the effective use of accreditation as a model for the delivery of enhanced public safety services and management professionalism, including: progressive community engagement strategies; data as a structured tool for business decision; repeated and progressive use of accreditation model for outcomes through management and benchmarking, and leadership status among peer agencies as an accredited organization.
“This reaccreditation with excellence really validates that what we’re doing is up to the highest standard possible,” said Wilson. “How we continue to meet those standards is a challenge we’re confident and excited to take on.”
The Conyers Police Department will remain accredited until November 2023. During the time leading up to this date, the department will be required to complete various reports and analyses, along with annual remote reviews of the files to show it continues to meet the requirements on an annual basis culminating with a site-based review scheduled during 2023 prior to the next award.
City Manager Lucas praised the efforts of Chief Wilson and the Conyers Police Department following the hearing and reaccreditation honors.
“It is evident by its second reaccreditation by CALEA that the Conyers Police Department is in the upper echelon of law enforcement agencies serious about setting, maintaining and exceeding standards for the best service delivery we can provide to our citizens,” said Lucas. “The leadership of the CPD — most notably Chief Wilson, Deputy Chief Freeman and Conyers Police Accreditation Manager Capt. Perry — is to be lauded for the way in which they lead the entire department with a corporate attitude that’s nothing short of excellence.”
The Conyers Police Department remains in the ranks of 46 law enforcement agencies in Georgia that have achieved CALEA Law Enforcement Accreditation (there are 1,181 total law enforcement agencies in Georgia). There are more than 1,100 agencies internationally that are accredited by CALEA programs.