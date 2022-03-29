...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are expected ahead of an
approaching line of storms during the day and evening hours
Wednesday. Additionally, strong gusty winds associated with an
approaching line of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday
are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CONYERS — A man wanted on a charge of aggravated assault was apprehended by the Conyers Police Department Monday following a search that lasted a couple of hours.
According to the CPD, Marcus Fretwell, 22, of Conyers was wanted in connection with a driveby-style shooting in the Forest Villas neighborhood off Irwin Bridge Road. The shooting occurred Friday, March 25.
After identifying Fretwell as a suspect, detectives went to his home Monday to serve an arrest warrant. As they approached his home, Fretwell fled out the back door of the house.
A brief foot pursuit failed to capture Fretwell, and officers set up a perimeter along Pine Log Road near American Legion Road. Officers were able to locate Fretwell behind the American Legion sports complex.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.