CONYERS — A Connecticut woman was jailed on an animal cruelty charge July 12 after she allegedly left her dog in a locked car for more than two hours, resulting in the dog’s death.
Despite efforts by officers with the Conyers Police Department to rescue the dog and provide life-saving measures, including CPR and rushing the dog to Conyers Animal Hospital, the black Labrador-pit bull mix died shortly after being removed from the car.
The dog’s owner, Misty Dawn Maza, 46, of New Haven, Conn., was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and booked at the Rockdale County Jail. She was released the next day on her own recognizance.
According to a report from the Conyers Police Department, officers were called to Las Flores Mexican restaurant on Main Street in Olde Town at about 2:25 p.m. July 12 to investigate a report of a dog in distress inside a white BMW X3. The car was locked with the windows rolled up. Officers were told that the dog had been locked in the car for about two hours while the owner was eating inside the restaurant.
According to AccuWeather, the high temperature in Conyers on July 12 was 86 degrees. A study by the Department of Geosciences at San Francisco State University found that on an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a vehicle reached 104 degrees after 10 minutes and 130 degrees after one hour.
At the scene, Sgt. Troy Norton and Officer Tahina Westbrook knocked on the car windows and initially did not see the dog. However, a minute or so later, Norton saw that the dog was on the floorboard of the car on the driver’s side suffering from a seizure. Norton ran to get his vehicle lock out tool, while Westbrook went into the restaurant to find the owner.
“I yelled, ‘Who owns a white BMW?” Westbrook wrote in her report. “The suspect, Misty Maza, was sitting at the table to my left with another female. She looked over to me and stated ‘me.’ I then immediately told her to come and get her dog.”
As Westbrook and Maza exited the restaurant, Norton was attempting to open the vehicle with his lock out tool while yelling at Maza to unlock the car. Before Maza could get the car unlocked, Norton was able to successfully gain entry and found the dog, Mica, with his head wedged between the door and the driver seat.
Maza reportedly attempted to pour water into the dog’s mouth and, when the dog did not respond, to pour water water over Mica’s snout and face.
Officers then removed the dog from the car and Norton performed CPR on the dog.
Assistance was requested from Animal Control as well as National EMS, but no one was available to respond, according to the report. Officers then decided to transport Mica to Conyers Animal Hospital on Klondike Road. Maza transported the dog in her car with one officer leading her and the other following behind — both with lights and sirens activated.
Two veterinary technicians met the officers and took Mica into the emergency room where Mica was pronounced dead a few minutes later. Officers then informed Maza of the outcome and placed her under arrest.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
