Conyers Police.jpg

CONYERS — A Connecticut woman was jailed on an animal cruelty charge July 12 after she allegedly left her dog in a locked car for more than two hours, resulting in the dog’s death.

Despite efforts by officers with the Conyers Police Department to rescue the dog and provide life-saving measures, including CPR and rushing the dog to Conyers Animal Hospital, the black Labrador-pit bull mix died shortly after being removed from the car.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos