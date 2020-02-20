CONYERS — Keeping Conyers safe is Conyers Police Chief Gene Wilson's top priority. Chief Wilson has shared this priority with the Conyers Police Department over the past 10 years.
"With over 50 years of experience in law enforcement, Chief Wilson did not come to Conyers underprepared," said City Manager Tony Lucas honoring Wilson at the City Council's meeting Wednesday night.
Prior to joining the Conyers PD in 2010, Wilson spent 20 years with the DeKalb County public safety department and 16 years with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority police department. Wilson was also the former police chief for Sandy Springs.
Wilson started his career as Conyers' public safety Director in Jan. 2010, just a few weeks before Chief David Cathcart resigned calling Wilson to step forward.
Wilson also worked for Lockheed Martin, the Centers for Disease Control and the Prevention Office of Safety and Emergency Preparedness.
While under Wilson's leadership, the CPD has earned international accreditation several times (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies/ CALEA); has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice for having an outstanding School Resource Officer program; and has received several federal grants and honors for their ongoing public safety efforts.
"We are so happy to have Gene here," said Lucas. "When you look at our trends and over the past 10 years how consistently we've brought the crime level down each year--with the exception of one year-- last year setting a record for 10 year low in part one crimes; I can tell you that's because of Chief Wilson."
Staying humble, Chief Wilson was met with standing ovations and applause.
Also recognized for his 10 years of service with the CPD was Howard Reynolds. Reynolds has served as a patrol officer and is now a shift supervisor in CPD's communications department.
