CONYERS — A storied 52-year career in law enforcement came to a close Friday evening with the retirement of Conyers Police Chief Gene Wilson.
Current and former colleagues from a variety of law enforcement agencies were on hand to extol Wilson for his wit and wisdom — some crediting him as a mentor in their careers and others expressing their deep appreciation for providing an example for their lives.
Former DeKalb County Police Department Chief Eddie Moody praised Wilson as both a friend and leader.
"I stand here with pride because I can truly say I know the best police officer who ever put a badge on their shoulder, and that's you, Gene," said Moody. ... "I was a good chief because of you, and I will boast about that because I followed in your footsteps."
Wilson served with a myriad of agencies throughout his career, beginning with the Atlanta Police Department, and including the U.S. Treasury Department, DeKalb County Department of Public Safety, MARTA Police, Sandy Springs Police Department, Lockheed Martin (assigned to the Centers for Disease Control), and Conyers Police Department.
Representatives from several of those agencies and others attended Friday's retirement reception at Cherokee Run Golf Club. Among them was Rockdale resident Jim Hanson, a close friend who worked with Wilson in his early days in law enforcement at DeKalb Police Department in the 1970s. Hanson recounted Wilson's long career, calling it "52 years of unparalleled service to the citizens of the state of Georgia."
As would be expected from a law enforcement career of more than five decades, there were stories amid the accolades — some that carried a ring of truth and others that were likely told only for the opportunity to get in a final rib at the retiring chief. Underscoring all of the comments was a deep respect for Wilson's leadership and commitment to law enforcement and the officers who worked under him.
Bernard King, who worked under Wilson at MARTA Police, said he was proud to call Wilson his mentor. King, who now works for Cobb County Emergency Management, is certified as a Georgia Police Officer Standards and Training general instructor.
"He is the epitome of a cop's cop," he said.
Michelle Brown Williams, the sister of MARTA officer Michah Corey Brown, who was killed in the line of duty in 2003, traveled to Conyers from North Carolina for Wilson's retirement reception. Brown thanked Wilson for his service to her family in the wake of her brother's death.
"We were so overwhelmed with what (the MARTA Police Department) did for us," she said. "You were so present and there for us, and you said, 'We are going to get this right.' And we really appreciate that. We can't ever repay you ... you will forever be a part of our family as you made us feel like a part of the MARTA family."
Bill Westenberger, chief of the Kennesaw Police Department, also worked under Wilson at MARTA. Westenberger recounted how Wilson had repeatedly given him challenges so that he would become a stronger leader.
"For years and years, generations and generations will be better because of what you have done," he said.
Wilson spoke briefly, thanking all for their kind remarks.
"I'm kind of at a loss for words — for a change," he said. "I do appreciate everything that's been said, and I appreciate the opportunities I've had over 50-plus years serving in different departments. I've had some good friends every place I've been. As I look around this room I can almost see the history rolling out in front of me in the people that I see and the friends I've got."
Wilson's official retirement date was Thursday, and his successor, Chief Scott Freeman, assumed the role Friday, presiding over the reception that marked the ceremonial end of Wilson's 10-year tenure with the department.
Freeman emotionally presented Wilson with his service weapons and badge.
"On behalf of all your men and women, thank you for your years of service dedicated to us," said Freeman.
Then came the final dispatch call at 6:01 p.m., recounting a career of accomplishments and signaling that Chief Wilson had signed off for the last time.
