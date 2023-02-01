CPA SPRING 2023.jpg

CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is preparing to offer a Citizen’s Police Academy once again for citizens this spring.

The CPD Citizen’s Police Academy will offer the six-week academy on Tuesdays beginning April 18 at 6 p.m. Each session will last two hours, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and most sessions will take place in the Conyers Police Department training room at 1194 Scott St.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos