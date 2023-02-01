CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is preparing to offer a Citizen’s Police Academy once again for citizens this spring.
The CPD Citizen’s Police Academy will offer the six-week academy on Tuesdays beginning April 18 at 6 p.m. Each session will last two hours, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and most sessions will take place in the Conyers Police Department training room at 1194 Scott St.
“The Citizen’s Police Academy is intended to educate and inform citizens about the Conyers Police Department, while also opening up the department to community members to help facility transparency and to help build trust and confidence between the community and members of the department,” said Chief of Police Scott Freeman. “The CPA is a unique opportunity to get to know the men and women that make up the Conyers Police Department, while also getting a unique insight into the operations of the entire department.”
Academy participants will learn about the various divisions of the CPD, learn about the drone program, solve a mock crime scene, obtain identity fraud and cybercrime tips, and participate in various scenarios utilizing a judgmental shooting simulator. Students will spend one full night with CPD’s Special Response Team and K-9 Unit.
Those interested in participating in the Citizen’s Police Academy can go to the Conyers Police website to download an application. For questions contact, Sgt. Peggy Franklin at 678-374-5603 or email peggy.franklin@conyersga.gov.
Applications are due no later than April 12. There is no charge to participate in the academy and participants must be over the age of 18. The class is limited to 20 participants. For an application please visit www.conyerspolice.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
