CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is hosting a free Bike Safety Rodeo for kids ages 5-16 at the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The goal of the event is to educate young cyclists about bike and helmet safety, promote safe riding techniques – and to do so in a healthy, park environment.
“This event will give tips that these young bicyclists can use for the rest of their life,” said Sgt. Peggy Franklin, Community Outreach sergeant at Conyers Police Department. “We want to especially encourage kids to wear helmets when they are first learning how to ride — as early as 4 or 5 years old — so that it becomes a habit that feels as natural as the trees around them.”
At the Bike Safety Rodeo, participants will have an opportunity to meet members of the Conyers Police Department bike unit, who will offer bike inspections and conduct serial number verifications. Participants can test their skills through a specifically designed “Obstacle Course” and, afterwards, officers will lead the young cyclists on a short trail ride through the woods to take in the sights and sounds of the natural greenspace with their newfound safety skills.
“Fall is the perfect time of year for kids to explore the parks in our neighborhood, away from traffic in residential areas. Just as important as getting outside and staying active, is to enforce making safe choices behind the handlebars,” said Franklin.
Participants are encouraged to get to the event early, as the first 15 participants will receive a free T-shirt. Attendees need to bring their own bike, and helmets are mandatory. All participants will receive a goody bag with educational tips, trail map, coloring book, and other fun safety surprises. Water and light snacks will be provided during a short break. Staff from the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center will be there to answer any questions about the trail system and trail safety QR codes.
The Bike Safety Rodeo is located at the northern entrance of Big Haynes Creek Nature Center (on the Bald Rock Meadows side at the Costley Mill Rd. entrance.) The address is 1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy., Conyers GA 30013. Directions: https://rb.gy/lhcxmo.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
