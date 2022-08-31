bike rodeo flyer cpd 2022 final.jpg

CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is hosting a free Bike Safety Rodeo for kids ages 5-16 at the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The goal of the event is to educate young cyclists about bike and helmet safety, promote safe riding techniques – and to do so in a healthy, park environment.

“This event will give tips that these young bicyclists can use for the rest of their life,” said Sgt. Peggy Franklin, Community Outreach sergeant at Conyers Police Department. “We want to especially encourage kids to wear helmets when they are first learning how to ride — as early as 4 or 5 years old — so that it becomes a habit that feels as natural as the trees around them.”

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.

