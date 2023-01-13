CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is now conducting its annual Service Satisfaction Survey for the calendar year 2022.
The goals of the service satisfaction survey are to measure levels of citizen concern for safety, levels of police performance, and public confidence in the department as well as to provide an opportunity for public comment on police performance.
“The men and women of the Conyers Police Department strive every day to provide great service to the community,” said Conyers Police Chief Scott Freeman. “ As our agency moves forward into a new year, we want to ensure we provide an opportunity for our citizens to share their feedback and have a voice. The feedback obtained from this survey will help us better serve them not only with police officer encounters but also with our civilian employees. We ask that the community use this opportunity to have a voice and be a part of the changes here.”
The online survey will be conducted now through Monday, March 31, at midnight. The link to the survey will be on the city of Conyers website Conyers Police | City of Conyers, GA (conyersga.com). The direct link for the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CPDsatisfactionsurvey2022.
