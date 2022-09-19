This young biker carefully negotiates one of the obstacles courses set up for the Conyers Police Department Bike Rodeo. The courses were the same ones CPD officers are required to pass in order to join the department's bicycle patrol.
This young biker carefully negotiates one of the obstacles courses set up for the Conyers Police Department Bike Rodeo. The courses were the same ones CPD officers are required to pass in order to join the department's bicycle patrol.
A group of Conyers youngsters was treated to a Bike Rodeo at Big Haynes Creek Nature Center Saturday. The event included a bike safety check performed by Sgt. Peggy Franklin, who talked to participants about the importance of wearing a bike helmet and showed the kids how to check tires for proper air levels and brakes to make sure they are properly functioning. Riders then participated in three separate obstacle courses that challenged their biking skills. The courses were the same that police officers have to successfully complete to join the bicycle patrol. After the obstacle courses, Franklin led the bikers on a couple of trail rides at the park. The activity concluded with Popsicles and water and a raffle, compliments of the Georgia International Horse Park. Each rider also left with a goodie bag provided by Conyers Police Department. Assisting Franklin at the Bike Rodeo were Pastor Antonio Forte, teen minister at Conyers First United Methodist Church, Jr. Faith Riders, early childhood educators from Rockdale Career Academy, members of the Conyers Police Department Explorers Club and other police officers.
