The Conyers Police Department on Thursday introduced its newest officers — K9 Kimmie, with handler Officer Kelli Behrend, and K9 Kratos, with handler Officer Brandon DeCosse. At 2 years old, these Belgian Malinois officers are ready to continue training with their new CPD family and get to work protecting and serving the Conyers community.
Conyers Police Department welcomes two new K9 officers
