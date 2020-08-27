090220_ROC_K9Officers.jpg

K9 Kimmie, with handler Officer Kelli Behrend, and K9 Kratos, with handler Officer Brandon DeCosse.

 Special Photo

The Conyers Police Department on Thursday introduced its newest officers — K9 Kimmie, with handler Officer Kelli Behrend, and K9 Kratos, with handler Officer Brandon DeCosse. At 2 years old, these Belgian Malinois officers are ready to continue training with their new CPD family and get to work protecting and serving the Conyers community.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.