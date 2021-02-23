CONYERS - Rockdale County Schools are beginning to return to in-person learning. This will result in more students, more teachers, and more traffic around local schools. The Conyers Police Department will begin using photo enforced, automated speed detection along Pine Log Road in an effort to reduce vehicle speed during school hours.
Rockdale County High School and C.J. Hicks Elementary are located on Pine Log Road. A recent traffic study found that 437 drivers exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 11 miles per hour in the school zone during a 9-hour period of time. The school zone speed limit is 25 miles per hour from 6:35-8:35 a.m. and 2:05-4:05 p.m.
Pine Log Road has a posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour at all other times. Speeding violations in excess of 10 miles an hour over the posted speed limit will be enforced at all times that school is in session.
Fines for the first speeding violation will be set at $75 and increase to $125 for additional violations. Non-payment of fines may result in denial of annual motor vehicle registration, meaning owners won’t be able to renew their tag if outstanding fines exist.
Georgia House Bill 978 became an effective law in 2018, providing for automated traffic enforcement in school zones. The use of cameras as a tool for speed detection and enforcement is an example of implementing new technology to improve how the Conyers Police Department delivers services to the community.
Beginning immediately, there will be an initial warning period while the new enforcement program is being implemented. Because this method of enforcement is new to drivers in the area, warning citations with no fine or penalty will be issued during the first 30 days of the program. Informational fliers and a digital message board on Pine Log Road are being used to help notify drivers of the new program.
