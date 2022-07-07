292306527_401212075374595_4046552191896637907_n.jpg

Multiple units from the Conyers Police Department responded Wednesday evening to a fatal shooting off Centennial Olympic Parkway.

CONYERS — A young man fatally shot near the Georgia International Horse Park Wednesday has been identified as an 18-year-old who apparently died as a result of a firearms-related accident.

According to the Conyers Police Department, Marcus Shaffer, 18, of Conyers was with an 18-year-old friend on a trail off Centennial Olympic Parkway when the fatal shooting occurred.

According to police, Shaffer and his friend had gone to the area near the horse park Wednesday afternoon with a semi-automatic shotgun. The fatal shooting took place sometime before 5:15 p.m.

The CPD said the friend called 911 to report the shooting and is considered a witness at this time. Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockdale County Coroner’s Office.

The CPD said it does not appear that there were any other people at the scene at the time of the shooting, and there is no search underway for any other persons of interest.

Police said the friend has cooperated with law enforcement since the beginning of the investigation, and no charges have been filed in the incident.

The investigation into the circumstances leading to the firearm being discharged is ongoing, and additional information will be released as details are discovered.

