CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department is partnering with the Conyers Walmart to help make this Christmas brighter for local children.
The Conyers Police Department, along with Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, are participating in the 12th Annual Shop with a Cop in which law enforcement personnel accompany children from families experiencing financial hardships to the Conyers Walmart to shop for Christmas gifts.
The Conyers Walmart has been an excellent community partner to assist the Conyers Police in spearheading this effort,” said Chief Gene Wilson. “Officers interact with children who may not have had a positive encounter with law enforcement until now. The partnership between the CPD and Wamart makes sure that the children are afforded a more positive holiday experience.”
Since the program began, approximately 1,200 children have benefitted from Shop with a Cop. Shop with a Cop will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Conyers Walmart. Applications for your child to participate this year are available in the lobby of the Conyers Police Department.
Cash and check donations (made payable to City of Conyers or Shop with a Cop) and Walmart gift cards are being accepted at the Conyers Police Department located at 1194 Scott St. For more information on donating to the Shop with a Cop program, contact Sergeant Shyra Hardwick 770 483-6600 or shyra.hardwick@conyersga.gov.