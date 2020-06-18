CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man at the Brookfield Apartments on Briar Creek Court on June 15.
According to Public Information Officer Buck Vaughn, the shooting victim was Money White Jr., 23, of Conyers.
A peaceful memorial vigil for White on June 16 in the apartment complex was attended by about 100 people.
CPD investigators are trying to determine the motive for the shooting and who may be responsible. More information will be released when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.