The Conyers Police Department is asking that you do not wait until Election Day to hit these polls… the Conyers Police Department K9s need your help today and each day until Oct. 31. K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe are asking for the public’s help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
Voting is open now through Monday, Oct. 31. Visit www.aftermath.com/k9-grant to vote for Conyers Police K9s Wick and Briscoe. You may also vote on Facebook @AftermathCares or Instagram @AftermathK9Grant by following the accounts, then like and comment on daily posts with “Conyers Police Department, Conyers, Georgia”.
You can vote once every 24 hours and the winners will be announced Nov. 3. Help Wick and Briscoe’s handlers Corporal DeCosse and Officer First Class Treadwell keep their pups’ hopes up that they have your vote.
