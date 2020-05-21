On May 19 at approximately 3:38 a.m., the suspect pictured above climbed the fence at All Seasons Rental, 1022 Fairground St., where he entered a vehicle and stole a QT gas card.
Any information leading to the arrest of this person of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org
