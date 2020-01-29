CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department is on the lookout for a nice smelling thief and is hoping the public can help identify him.
Around noon on Jan. 7, a black male shoplifting suspect allegedly opened several boxes of cologne at the Kohl's store on Dogwood Drive. He hid the bottles of cologne and then ran away from Kohl's employees.
The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a flannel knit cap with brim and ear flaps, a red velvet jacket, red t-shirt, baggy dark blue jeans, and white sneakers.
Any information regarding this person of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477). Online click www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org
