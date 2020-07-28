CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is asking motorists to keep an eye out for a pickup truck stolen from a local auto sales business.
According to the CPD, a dark green 2004 F250 pickup truck with an 8-foot bed and aftermarket rims was stolen from T&B Motors, 1128 West Ave. Although the truck is dark green, it appears black in photos.
Any information leading to the arrest of a suspect may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.
