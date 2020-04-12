CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department is looking for a suspect who shot out a glass door to gain entry at Mountain Motorsports at 899 Iris Drive in Conyers about 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walking past the side door and pointing a handgun at it. He walks a little beyond the door, then goes back, shoots the glass out, walks away, and then returns and enters the building. The video can be seen at https://youtu.be/zEaGMG2Ra2M.
According to Lt. Kim Lucas, the suspect then entered the building and rummaged around, but did not take any vehicles and nothing has been found missing yet.
The suspect is described as being a black male wearing glasses, with a medium beard, wearing a black stocking cap, grey hoodie jacket, black and white basketball shorts, and white shoes, and armed with a handgun.
Any information regarding this person of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.
